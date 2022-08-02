ImpactLife reinstates more than 5000 potential blood donors following FDA recommendations

MUSCATINE – Over 5,000 potential donors across the Midwest now finally have the chance to donate blood if they wish, thanks to new blood donor guidelines.

Following guidance that was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month, ImpactLife has recently announced that it has removed its indefinite deferrals for donors that were previously barred from donating due to their travel or residency history.

“It’s exciting for us to look at 5,126 donors that we have record of who have come to blood drives and donation centers over the years and were deferred under the previous guidance,” Kirby Winn, ImpactLife Public Relations Manager said.

The main cause of the original deferral was focused on preventing the theoretical spread of Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease, also known as Mad Cow Disease. Because this disease was previously found in the United Kingdom as well as other European Countries such as Ireland and France at that time, those who had traveled to or lived in these countries from 1980 onward or who had received a blood transfusion while visiting/living in these countries were not eligible to donate blood in the U.S.

“It’s definitely good news, and a little unusual,” Winn said. “It’s not every day that we’re able to reinstate donors who have been deferred on an indefinite deferral and expand our donor base. We often learn about changes to regulations that narrow the donor base rather than expand it.”

With the FDA now determining that these deferral recommendations are no longer required, ImpactLife is now reaching out to approximately 5,126 who previously tried to donate blood but were turned away due to falling under the deferral criteria.

Winn added that there were likely many other residents who, knowing the criteria, did a “self-deferral” and thus weren’t in ImpactLife’s records, meaning that the number of potential new donors may be even larger than 5,000. This is expected to have a large positive impact on the Midwest blood supply as a whole, considering that ImpactLife serves over 120 across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Throughout this past summer, ImpactLife has seen several instances of its type O-negative and type O-positive blood supply running low, resulting in only a two-to-three day supply for its users. In addition to allowing previously barred residents to now donate, the team at ImpactLife hope to encourage other residents to donate as well by offering a special e-gift card promotion through September 11.

For more information on all ongoing promotions or to schedule a blood donation session, residents can visit www.bloodcenter.org or call 800-747-5401.Those who previously fell under the ineligible criteria or who have questions about their eligibility stats can also call or can visit www.bloodcenter.org/eligibility.