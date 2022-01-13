ImpactLife reports that blood donations are "urgently needed" at this time

MUSCATINE — For more than 100 hospitals across the Midwest, ImpactLife (formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center) provides the blood that’s needed to save lives each and every day. But with its blood supply quickly dwindling, the staff at ImpactLife are now turning to the communities they serve to help solve this issue.
This week, ImpactLife Manager Kirby Winn released a statement in honor of National Blood Donor Month, which takes place in January. Winn said that, at this time, blood donations are urgently needed both regionally and nationally.
“Within our service region, we strive to collect an average of 3,600 donations on a weekly basis,” Winn said.
This rate allows ImpactLife to keep about a 5-day supply in each of its inventories, an amount that not only provides the blood necessary for transfusions but also for sudden emergencies.
Due to a variety of factors however, such as the holidays, winter weather and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this average rate has fallen to only about 2,500 to 2,800 donations per week. This amount would only allow for a 3-day supply, and in some cases even less than that.
Additionally, crucial blood products such as Type O and Type AB blood as well as all types of platelets are seeing a supply of only 1-2 days. With blood products only viable for a short amount of time, a steady stream of donations becomes all the more critical — especially in times of unanticipated need.
“We don’t know when there might be a spike in the demand for blood, and we know from experience that it was donations that were already made, tested and delivered that make a difference in a crisis” Winn said. “We really need improve our inventory because with our current supply it would be a challenge to respond to any kind of mass need event.”
Beyond a sudden need, Winn also wanted to emphasize to ImpactLife’s communities that hospitals still need blood daily, and ImpactLife has to be able to provide that blood daily, which can’t be done without donations.
“The use of blood doesn’t ever stop, and it’s used for all kinds of things,” he said. “People who need a blood transfusion can’t get one from anywhere else, it only comes from volunteers who step forward and schedule a donation appointment. The need is great, and the time to donate is now.”
ImpactLife blood centers serve as the local blood provider for 126 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. Currently, donors are not required to show vaccination status prior to donating blood, however they are still required to schedule an appointment and must wear a mask during their donation.
To schedule a donation appointment, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or use the ImpactLife mobile app or the ImpactLife website at www.bloodcenter.org.