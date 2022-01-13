ImpactLife reports that blood donations are "urgently needed" at this time

MUSCATINE — For more than 100 hospitals across the Midwest, ImpactLife (formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center) provides the blood that’s needed to save lives each and every day. But with its blood supply quickly dwindling, the staff at ImpactLife are now turning to the communities they serve to help solve this issue.

This week, ImpactLife Manager Kirby Winn released a statement in honor of National Blood Donor Month, which takes place in January. Winn said that, at this time, blood donations are urgently needed both regionally and nationally.

“Within our service region, we strive to collect an average of 3,600 donations on a weekly basis,” Winn said.

This rate allows ImpactLife to keep about a 5-day supply in each of its inventories, an amount that not only provides the blood necessary for transfusions but also for sudden emergencies.

Due to a variety of factors however, such as the holidays, winter weather and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this average rate has fallen to only about 2,500 to 2,800 donations per week. This amount would only allow for a 3-day supply, and in some cases even less than that.

