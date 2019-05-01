The city of Muscatine continues to patrol the levee, but there’s no anticipation of a break or evacuation at this time, Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said.
“We have been patrolling the levee system 24/7 since Monday and everything is safe and secure with no trouble spots found,” he said.
At Musser Park, the river turns, causing high pressure on the levee.
“However, there is no signs of a weakening or break and we do not expect any. The levee system is safe and secure at the present time.”
If the city approaches its historic crest of 25.61 feet, or if “abnormalities” are found in the levee, the city may call for a voluntary evacuation. The Muscatine levee protects up to 27 feet, while the island levee further south extends to 25-26 feet. “However, with the current forecast and conditions of the levee there is no plans for an evacuation.”
Jenison said a large portion of work is yet to come. “We are waiting and watching, and ready for the river to crest and begin to recede. As much preparation and work that has gone on in being ready for this crest, the big work will come when the water recedes, the inspections begin, and repair work planned.”
