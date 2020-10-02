In-person voting begins Monday

Since ballots that have been requested by mail will also be mailed on Oct. 5, mailed ballots will not have been received by the day that in-person voting begins. Since the voter’s record will reflect that a ballot has been requested, voters who have requested a ballot by mail should wait for their ballots to arrive rather than attempt to vote in person. If ballots have not arrived within a week, voters may contact the office at (563) 263-5821.