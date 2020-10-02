 Skip to main content
In-person voting begins Monday
In-person voting begins Monday

In-person voting begins at the Muscatine County Auditors office Monday morning. 

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Auditor’s Office reports it will begin taking in-person voting beginning Monday and the voting will run through Monday, Nov. 2, for all Muscatine County Precincts.

Since ballots that have been requested by mail will also be mailed on Oct. 5, mailed ballots will not have been received by the day that in-person voting begins. Since the voter’s record will reflect that a ballot has been requested, voters who have requested a ballot by mail should wait for their ballots to arrive rather than attempt to vote in person. If ballots have not arrived within a week, voters may contact the office at (563) 263-5821.

The auditor’s office is located at 414 E. Third St. Ste 201 and regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

