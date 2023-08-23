It has become a tradition to give Muscatine High School’s newest class a chance to explore their new school and meet their teachers and fellow classmates before school year officially starts. This year was no different, as both the 2023-2024 freshmen class and MHS’s newest principal came out to New Muskie Day.

Principal Ryan Castle had plenty of enthusiasm to share.

“I’m really excited, and I think this is going to be a really great year,” Castle said. “I’ve heard great things about our incoming freshmen group and I’ve heard great things about our senior group, so having that leadership on the top side and having a good group coming in, I’m just really excited about what we can do.”

This year’s New Muskie Day began with a rousing performance of the school song and fight song courtesy of the MHS Mighty Muskie Marching Band. During this time, students were also given a free Class of 2027 t-shirt to wear during the annual New Muskie Day school photo.

Afterwards, students had the chance to hear from Castle in a brief assembly as well as explore some of the different activities and clubs being offered through a club and activities fair held in the Commons. Following that, the students attended shortened versions of their classes for that semester, getting the opportunity to run through their schedule.

Incoming freshman Anthony Whitlow said he was feeling pretty excited about starting high school. He was most looking forward to meeting new people and getting to weld in the school’s welding class. He was also interested in potentially joining the Upward Bound group.

“It all sounds like it’s going to be fun,” he said.

Another student, Emma Shellady, shared that she was feeling more nervous about her first day due to there being so many new people to meet.

“It’s also a bigger school than I’m used to," she said.

Shellady said that she wanted to look into the different clubs being offered, and that she was looking forward to meeting her new teachers.

Student Emily Olsen said that she felt both nervous and excited.

“It’s almost difficult to believe because it’s happened too quick. Ever since the pandemic, the years just go by so quickly," she said.

For her, high school in general is something that she’s looking forward to.

“It’s pretty big, but pretty cool too," she said.

As the students adjust to their lives as freshmen, Castle will spend his first year as principal mostly just observing how things are going at MHS.

“Even though I’ve been in the district, there’s still some intricacies that I just don’t know about yet," he said.

One of his first acts as principal, he noted, was the development of a student advisory team, which will meet with Castle on a regular basis. Castle also plans to meet with parents on a regular basis an order to get a feel on what the community is seeing and hearing regarding MHS and what they want from MHS as a school. From there, he hopes to work with MHS’ leadership team to make those things happen.

Regarding other goals, Castle added that he is mostly focusing on building relationships with students, their families, staff and the community as a whole. He wants people to know that he is there for them.

“The one thing I want to make sure of is that I don’t come in and wholesale change things, because that’s not good for anybody and we’ve had a lot of good things going on already,” he said. “Obviously there’s a lot of work we still need to do, but I think we’re on the right path with a lot of initiatives that we’re doing like our portrait of a graduate work or our multiple pathways. All of those are great things that I just want to be able to expand on.”

