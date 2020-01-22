WAPELLO - It’s more expensive to haul garbage from its Wapello Transfer Station to a Milan, IL landfill than initially thought, members of the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency learned Monday; so, about 10 weeks after approving the initial contract, the agency directors agreed to increase the hauling contractor’s annual payment from $50,000 to $60,000.
Agency directors approved the increase for Jon Brauns Excavating, Muscatine, after agreeing with Brauns that the initial contract amount was too low.
“It’s not glamorous; it’s an expensive business,” Brauns told the directors, explaining his initial cost estimate for providing a driver and other services had been too low.
“It’s no one’s fault,” Wapello representative Gene Arnold said, adding the decision to hire Brauns, who had presented the lowest of several bids for the hauling back in October, had almost been a step into the dark.
At that time the agency was struggling to determine what type of operation it wanted to use at the transfer station, following the resignation of former hauler and manager Gabe Hewitt.
Hewitt had provided the required 60-day termination notice of his contract to operate the station, but it took agency directors several weeks before finally deciding to operate the station itself.
It then advertised for hauling bids and eventually selected Brauns for the job.
Agency directors said Monday they were not disappointed with that decision, even though the price was now increasing.
“As long as we’re moving forward and not backward,” Arnold said, adding the process the agency followed had been tricky.
“It’s almost worse than starting from scratch,” he said.
Supervisor Brad Quigley, who represents Louisa County on the agency’s board and was elected the agency’s chair during the meeting, agreed.
“Absolutely,” he said, adding the day-to-day operation at the station was going well and assured Brauns the directors appreciated his involvement.
In other financial discussion, the agency learned a recent audit had not found any significant problems with its finances.
Secretary/treasurer Joellen Schantz, who also manages the transfer station, said the audit had indicated the agency has too small of staff to ensure all the duties were segregated, but said nearly all similar operations received the same ding.
Schantz also reported the agency would need to begin discussions on its 2020-21 budget and the agency agreed to hold a budget work session on Feb. 11, its next regular meeting.
In a final financial discussion, the agency directors agreed to hire county attorney Adam Parsons to spearhead an effort to collect past due payments from Conesville.
Schantz said the city, which is a member of the regional agency even though it no longer funnels its trash through the Wapello station, owes the agency $2,160 from the past fiscal year and another $2,160 for the current fiscal year.
She explained those costs are related to the closing of the former Louisa County Landfill and all members of the regional agency are legally obligated for them.
According to officials that agreement could expire in about three years, if a final closure ruling is approved by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
In final action, the agency:
• Elected Jeff Vonnahme, Columbus Junction representative, as vice chair of the agency;
• Agreed to start meeting quarterly again after the Feb. 11 meeting;
• Received an environmental education program update;
• Tabled action on a proposed employee handbook after Schantz said some language needed to be overhauled in a draft version;
Received an update on equipment and other issues.
