Independence Day in Grandview: Huge parade, big fireworks, pie and frog-jumping contests, gun raffle and more

Activities on Saturday, July 3, begin at 6:30 a.m., with registration for the Freedom Fun Run, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at Grandview Academy Park. Call Jean Bermel at 563-299-5639 for more information. The Grandview Fire Department will serve breakfast at the park from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Also at Grandview Academy Park is the Annual Car Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration the first two hours. Call Mike Smith at 563-260-7452 for more information. Vendors will be throughout the park as well, selling from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A pie contest at the Shelter House in the park will accept entries from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with judging soon after. The winning dessert made by ages 16 or older will win $100, while the best dessert made by a child ages 11-15 will win $50. The best dessert made by a child ages 4-10 will win $25. For more information, call Genni Garrison at 319-212-8274.

A Memorial Service at the All Veteran’s Memorial, at the intersection of Highway 61 and 92 Grandview Corners, begins at 9 a.m.