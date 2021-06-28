Independence Day in Grandview: Huge parade, big fireworks, pie and frog-jumping contests, gun raffle and more

GRANDVIEW – TheGrandview Community Club has big plans for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to Community Club President Jake Shoppa, this will be Grandview’s 70th Fourth of July celebration — technically the 71st, but last year's event was canceled by the pandemic.
“I know we’re all pretty excited to be having a Fourth of July celebration again after taking a year off,” he said. “We were sad to not have one last year, but honestly I think it was good for my club to have a break. Still, we’re pumped about this year.”
The major events will be July 3.
Shoppa said many people want to go to church on Sundays, even over a holiday weekend. And Grandview has never celebrated the Fourth of July on a Sunday, so it wasn't unusual to go with July 3.
The events kick off Friday, July 2, with the annual Miss/Mr. Fourth of July Pageant, held at Grandview Academy Park at 6 p.m. Grandview Community Club will serve ribeye steak sandwiches and hot dogs. For more information on the pageant, contact Teresa Wass at 563-270-6974.
At 7:30 p.m., the Third Annual Doug Wolf Golf Cart parade will line up at the Southwest corner of Grandview Academy Park. The parade steps off at 8 p.m. Other vehicles are allowed to participate, but golf carts go first. All vehicle entries must be decorated.
Activities on Saturday, July 3, begin at 6:30 a.m., with registration for the Freedom Fun Run, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at Grandview Academy Park. Call Jean Bermel at 563-299-5639 for more information. The Grandview Fire Department will serve breakfast at the park from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Also at Grandview Academy Park is the Annual Car Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration the first two hours. Call Mike Smith at 563-260-7452 for more information. Vendors will be throughout the park as well, selling from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A pie contest at the Shelter House in the park will accept entries from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with judging soon after. The winning dessert made by ages 16 or older will win $100, while the best dessert made by a child ages 11-15 will win $50. The best dessert made by a child ages 4-10 will win $25. For more information, call Genni Garrison at 319-212-8274.
A Memorial Service at the All Veteran’s Memorial, at the intersection of Highway 61 and 92 Grandview Corners, begins at 9 a.m.
Grandview's Annual Fourth of July Parade, with "Big Bill" Latta, this year’s Grand Marshal, lines up at 10 a.m. The theme is “Cheers to 70 Years”, and no advertising is allowed. There is no entry fee. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. and the parade steps off at 11. For more information, call Shoppa at 563-571-4561.
There will also be a petting zoo provided by the Louisa-Muscatine FFA, a dunk tank, and a Bags Tournament held at the Northeast corner of Grandview Academy Park. Registration opens at 1 p.m. and the tournament begins at 1:30 p.m. A $20 team entry fee is required. There is a 100% payout to the tournament winners.
A frog jumping contest begins at 1 p.m. Bring your own frog or use a provided one. At 1:30 p.m., bingo begins in the park’s Shelter House, with a $100 gift certificate from Bud’s Custom Meats as the last raffle prize and the winner of the last bingo game of the day winning $100 in cash. Outside of the park, the Grandview Bible Church will hold a kids carnival following the parade.
Local band “TZZR” plays at Grandview Academy Park starting at 6:30 p.m., with the annual dollar raffle and gun raffle afterwards. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. in the northwest side of the park.
“We are super excited to have these events back in our town this year. We’re looking at having a huge parade and the biggest fireworks display we’ve ever had. We had a lot of people donate for the fireworks, which is just amazing, so we’re going to have a really big show,” Shoppa said, “There’s just a lot of stuff to be excited about.”
Volunteers are still needed. Call Shoppa at 563-571-4561, or go to the Grandview Community Club Facebook page for more information.