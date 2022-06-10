 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Inflating freedom

  • Updated
  • 0
Inflating freedom

With Independence Day quickly approaching many in the area have begun celebrating early. Rather than lighting off fireworks, some people are displaying lawn ornaments to honor the birth of the United States. 

 DAVID HOTLE

With Independence Day quickly approaching many in the area have begun celebrating early. Rather than lighting off fireworks, some people are displaying lawn ornaments to honor the birth of the United States. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News