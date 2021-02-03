Information being gathered from public on comprehensive plan

“We have a ways to go,” James told the LCPZC members, reminding them the goal was to receive 300 responses.

The responses to the survey, as well as information from interviews and other data collection efforts, will eventually be used to help establish goals and objectives in the updated plan, which is expected to help guide development efforts in the county through 2040.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The SEIRPC is conducting the update under an $18,000 contract it signed with the county board of supervisors last year.

James said the SEIRPC would continue with its data collection and meet with the LCPZC at its April 6 meeting to present the information.

In other action following the meeting with James and Frahm, the LCPZC members also held an open work session to discuss possible changes to the county zoning ordinance.

One issue that continued to draw interest from the commission members was revamping the ordinance section dealing with the establishment of adult-oriented businesses. Under the current language, those businesses are restricted to areas zoned Industrial and must also meet a variety of regulatory rules that are included in the ordinance.