MUSCATINE — With the first day of spring just days away, the Citizens for an Off-Leash Muscatine Park (COMP) will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25, in Room 301 of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center.
The meeting will provide information on the Muscatine Community Dog Park located off of Houser Street, opportunities to volunteer, permit registration, and provide a discussion on dog park etiquette.
The off-leash park is the first of its kind in Muscatine and is located across from Kent Stein Park on 14 city-owned acres adjacent to the Muscatine Pollinator Park. The site features a half-acre senior dog area, a 1.5-acre area for small dogs, and a three-acre enclosure for large dogs.
The park officially opened on November 1.
