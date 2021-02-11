Initial proposals given in Louisa County to begin bargaining

WAPELLO — Most of the initial proposals presented on Jan. 19 by two Louisa County bargaining groups were rejected in the initial proposals presented Wednesday by Louisa County.

The county’s wage increase offer of 1% also differed substantially from the secondary roads employees union group’s 4% proposal and the county sheriff’s employees’ 5% wage hike proposal.

The secondary roads unit had submitted the most extensive proposal, a 13-page offer that sought to return several issues that had been removed from the bargaining contract by the county board of supervisors and transferred to the county’s employee handbook.

Those issues are considered permissive subjects under 2017 state law changes that altered public bargaining rights for many public employees in Iowa.

According to earlier discussions by the supervisors, the transfer action had been taken after the secondary roads employees had indicated they planned to decertify their union.

However, no formal vote on the decertification was ever held and the workers then proposed returning all the transferred language back to the contract.

