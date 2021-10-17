Injured Muscatine football player receives support from community on his road to recovery

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When halftime came around, two doctors from the Bettendorf team examined Christiansen, bringing up the possibility of a spleen injury and suggesting that he go to the ER. Although the trip itself was quick, Christiansen said the 45-minute wait he had in the hospital’s waiting room was “the worst he had ever experienced.”

After some tests and a CT scan, it was determined that Christiansen needed surgery in order to drain the blood from his abdomen. He was also diagnosed with a level 5 ruptured spleen, which had to be removed along with his appendix.

While the surgery itself was a success, recovery was a whole different story. Along with having to deal with the pain from a big incision, Christiansen struggled with sleeping and eating. Though it got a bit easier each day, he said that he still considered the recovery period to be “rough”. But if there was anything that lifted his spirits, it was the support he received after the surgery – from friendly visits and gifts at the hospital to delivered home-cooked meals.

“I really appreciated all of the concern,” he said. “A lot of people sent messages and texts to see how I was doing, and I have a great group of friends who kept in touch and people in the community who sent get-well wishes.”