Injury, damages reported after chase in Muscatine Friday night

MUSCATINE – One person was hospitalized after a chase through Muscatine shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said MUSCOM had received a call from a driver in the area who believed he was being followed by a person impersonating a police officer. Deputies and Muscatine Police officers began looking for the vehicle near Ford and Park avenues. During a pursuit, the driver continued to call 911 to report the impersonator.

The suspect identified as Brian Sisson, 41, lead police on a pursuit, entering yards, knocking down signs, driving on sidewalks, and driving southbound in northbound lanes of Highway 61 bypass and through a road closed sign, according to the release. The pursuit ended in the parking lot of Kum and Go Center at Cedar Street in Muscatine. Charges are pending.

Damage was reported to a county squad care and the suspect vehicle. Sisson was transported to UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol.

