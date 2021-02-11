According to the National Weather Service, another round of light snow is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. There is a high potential for up to an inch of accumulation. North to northwest winds may lead to drifting snow. Very cold temperatures, well below zero, are expected throughout the area with the coldest readings being Saturday night into Monday.
Into the icebox
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE – Kari Finley, co-owner of The Arch, a new event center in the former Skateland building, reported Saturday that the Winter Bazaar C…
ANAMOSA — A Muscatine man who was convicted twice for the 1979 murder of two women in Muscatine County has reportedly died in prison.
MUSCATINE – The alleged trigger man in a Jan. 10 shooting in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street, Muscatine that resulted in damage to two vehic…
- Updated
WILTON -- Wilton area residents may have speedier ambulance service at their disposal in the near future.
- Updated
MUSCATINE – A Milan, Ill., man was arrested early Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase and then attempting to flee on foot, acc…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Debra R. Lins has been selected by the First National Bank of Muscatine board of directors to serve as President/CEO of the bank, …
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Changes may soon be made to the city ordinance regarding nuisance vehicles after the Muscatine City Council discussed the issue du…
MUSCATINE — While Iowa passed the mark of 5,000 dead from COVID-19 Thursday morning, Muscatine County Public Health continued to work to roll …
- Updated
MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
- Updated
The first dose of Muscatine County COVID-19 vaccine administered outside of Muscatine County Public Health was delivered at Wester Drug Tuesda…