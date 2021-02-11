 Skip to main content
Into the icebox
Into the icebox

  • Updated
Into the icebox

According to the National Weather Service, another round of light snow is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. There is a high potential for up to an inch of accumulation. North to northwest winds may lead to drifting snow. Very cold temperatures, well below zero, are expected throughout the area with the coldest readings being Saturday night into Monday. 

 DAVID HOTLE

