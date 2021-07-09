Investigation finds no excessive use of force in June 29 arrest

MT. PLEASANT — The investigation into the June 29 arrest of David Hudnall by Mt. Pleasant police has been concluded. The unnamed investigating agency found that the arrest complied with Mt. Pleasant Police Department policies on use of force.

The investigation came after community members raised concerns about the use of force in the June 29 arrest of David Hudnall by a Mt. Pleasant Police Department officer in front of Fast Break on West Washington St. just before midnight.

The concerns came after a YouTube video was published by a bystander who witnessed the arrest.

The video is shot through a car’s rearview mirror. It shows Hudnall being struck in the head and sides multiple times by the officer.

The video was posted on the Mt. Pleasant police Facebook page leading to comments both supporting the police and condemning the use of force.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer’s name has not been released by the police department as of Friday morning. The police department has not released the bodycam footage of the arrest or provided a copy of the investigation report.

The release states that all video sources of the event were reviewed by a formal, independent investigation.