Investigation finds no excessive use of force in June 29 arrest

MT. PLEASANT — The investigation into the June 29 arrest of David Hudnall by Mt. Pleasant police has been concluded. The unnamed investigating agency found that the arrest complied with Mt. Pleasant Police Department policies on use of force.
The investigation came after community members raised concerns about the use of force in the June 29 arrest of David Hudnall by a Mt. Pleasant Police Department officer in front of Fast Break on West Washington St. just before midnight.
The concerns came after a YouTube video was published by a bystander who witnessed the arrest.
The video is shot through a car’s rearview mirror. It shows Hudnall being struck in the head and sides multiple times by the officer.
The video was posted on the Mt. Pleasant police Facebook page leading to comments both supporting the police and condemning the use of force.
The officer’s name has not been released by the police department as of Friday morning. The police department has not released the bodycam footage of the arrest or provided a copy of the investigation report.
The release states that all video sources of the event were reviewed by a formal, independent investigation.
“The investigation has determined that the arresting officer complied with department policies in using appropriate force to restrain Mr. Hudnall from engaging in further unlawful acts and to protect himself or others from harm,” the release stated.
As of Friday morning, Hudnall still is in custody at the Henry County Jail.
Hudnall is charged with assault on a peace officer, carrying weapons and interference with official acts causing injury, all aggravated misdemeanors. Another charge of possession of methamphetamine is a Class D felony.
A court date has been set for July 26 at 8 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Lyle Murray is out of the office until Monday. No one else in the department is authorized to speak about the investigation.