Investigation into downed plane in Muscatine County continues Thursday

MUSCATINE – According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Information and Analysis Sharing report, a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine Wednesday afternoon had gone down “under unknown circumstances.”

Reports from the FFA indicate that the plane was a fixed wing single engine aircraft that belonged to God Speed Aviation LLC out of Deerfield, Kan. The tail number of the plane is listed as 2801T. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office has still not released the names of two people who were killed when the plane crashed in a corn field on 170th Street off of Highway 38 about four miles north of Muscatine.

It has been confirmed they were the only two aboard.

According to FlightAware.com, the plane departed Ford Airport in Kingsford, Mich. at approximately 9:21 a.m. Wednesday and was last seen near Muscatine at approximately 12:38 p.m.

Sheriff Quinn Riess reported the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board was on scene Thursday morning and despite rain and inclement weather, the investigation was proceeding. Riess said the investigation would continue through the day no matter the weather conditions.

