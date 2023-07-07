Early Wednesday morning Jessica Engelking, representation director for the Great Plains Action Society (GPAS), opened a work chat from an elder on the society’s board of directors and saw an image of a woman being pulled behind a horse.

The image, from the Muscatine Independence Day parade, took Engelking back.

Since working with the society, an Iowa-based group that addresses the traumas indigenous people face, she has worked with a multitude of issues involving violence toward women. She remembered searches for indigenous women who have been reported missing as well as victims of violence. Engelking said she instantly recognized the photo as racism and colonial violence. She also said she knows the harm it can cause.

“I still manage to get surprised by this stuff,” she said. “It’s the year 2023 and people still think this is acceptable behavior and that still surprises me. We deal with this all the time but it’s still shocking that such egregious racism is still tolerated like that.”

On Tuesday, at the end of the Independence Day parade, a woman identified as Megan Burton, rode a horse and appeared to drag a woman, identified as Jenna Nicole, who was wearing what Engelking referred to as a “cheap sexualized Pocohantas Halloween costume.” Since then, there have been several objections to this being allowed in the parade.

In an open letter to the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), Engelking asked for an admission of accountability, an apology, and a forever ban on the subjects from the annual Independence Day parade. She said an updated version of the letter will be delivered to the Muscatine City Council.

In a text conversation with The Journal, Burton said they were supporting Cherokee National Treasure, a group focused on preserving the past, both good and evil. She explained Nicole was the group’s ground support. She also said that all the members of the group who participated are part Native American.

“Their intent doesn’t matter,” Engelking said. “The impact was still incredibly harmful.”

Engelking said she does not understand how it is part of Cherokee National Treasure. She also explained that even if they were fully Native American, it would still have been inappropriate. She said no one would understand they were trying to raise awareness if they didn’t have any signage or context.

Burton had said they were unable to add signage because it would have impacted the safety of the horses.

Engelking said learning about Indigenous people can take many forms, including attending powwows and learning more about and engaging with the community. She also encourages people to call inappropriate things out when they see them.

“It’s crazy this happened, but mind-blowing that no one stepped in and said, ‘What are you doing? Stop!’” she said.

On Wednesday, GMCCI, which hosts and organizes the parade, released a statement saying it did not condone the actions of the women and that the entry did not represent the community.

“The 4th of July Parade is intended to be a celebration for the community, and going forward we are going to approve parade participants that reflect the goals and values of GMCCI and the Muscatine community,” the statement said.

Engelking said the release did not acknowledge the harm that was done.

“This should not have happened,” she said. “It happened on their watch and they need to own up to that.”

She said representatives of GPAS will be at the next Muscatine City Council meeting to continue the discussion with the city regarding the incident.

To learn more about GPAS, go to https://www.greatplainsaction.org/.

Close 050816-powwow001 Beedoskah Stonefish 18, of Suttons Bay, MI., dances the Fancy Shawl dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held at Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow002 Women join the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow003 Demery Jackson works on the hair of her neice, Cherish Kingbird 12, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow004 Caitlyn Nicholas (L) of London Ontario along with her sister Jasmine Phillps both with the Oneida Nation, shade their faces with feather fans, Sunday, May 8, 2016, while watching the ceremonies at the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow005 Native Americans from several Nations wait to dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow006 Colorful bead work highlights the headband of a dancer Sunday during the Grand Entry of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions at Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery 050816-powwow007 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow008 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow009 Native American Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow010 Vera Kingbird of Bemidji, Minn., dances during the Grand Entry on Sunday at the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery Photos: Algonquin River Powwow of Champions - Sunday The last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions took place, Sunday, May 8, 2016, on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow001 Beedoskah Stonefish 18, of Suttons Bay, MI., dances the Fancy Shawl dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held at Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow002 Women join the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow003 Demery Jackson works on the hair of her neice, Cherish Kingbird 12, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow004 Caitlyn Nicholas (L) of London Ontario along with her sister Jasmine Phillps both with the Oneida Nation, shade their faces with feather fans, Sunday, May 8, 2016, while watching the ceremonies at the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow005 Native Americans from several Nations wait to dance, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the final day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow006 Colorful bead work highlights the headband of a dancer Sunday during the Grand Entry of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions at Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery 050816-powwow007 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow008 Native American Fancy Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow009 Native American Dancers enter the dance circle during the Grand Entry, Sunday, May 8, 2016, during the last day of the inaugural Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island in Davenport. 050816-powwow010 Vera Kingbird of Bemidji, Minn., dances during the Grand Entry on Sunday at the Algonquin River Powwow of Champions held on Credit Island, Davenport. For more photos, go to qctimes.com/gallery