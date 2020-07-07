Iowa AG: Muscatine mayor doesn't have authority to issue mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion saying Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law.

The opinion cited a June 23 decision, in response to a request from Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, where Assistant Iowa Attorney General Michael Bennett reported that while Statewide Disaster Emergency proclamations were in place, the governor retains the power to delegate, sub-delegate or retain the administrative authority to issue directives of this nature. The code also empowers the Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the governor, to take reasonable measures as necessary to prevent the transmission of infectious disease.

The state Department of Health does not require the use of face coverings.

“Any local action or regulation would need to be consistent and compliant with the governor’s proclamations and the Iowa Department of Public Health directives in scope and remedies while the governor’s emergency proclamations are in place,” the ruling said.