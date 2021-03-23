Iowa Alliance of Coalitions for Change discusses alcohol issues in the age of COVID-19

MUSCATINE — Seeing several disturbing trends concerning alcohol issues in Iowa, the Iowa Alliance of Coalitions for Change held a news conference Tuesday to discuss increased sales and consumption of liquor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The alcohol issues we have been facing with youth in Iowa have been daunting,” moderator Peter Komendowski said. “Now, post COVID it is even worse and we realize we are embarking on some very critical issues for our children and every caring parent in the state of Iowa.”

Dr. Paul Gilbert, a professor at the University of Iowa, College of Public Health, said he studies drinking patterns, usage services and pathways to recovery. He said Iowa is a heavy drinking state, well above the national average for heavy, binge drinking. Gilbert said alcohol use exhibits a tremendous economic burden on the state, with $1.9 million going to healthcare and criminal justice costs due to alcohol. Gilbert also said drinking levels during COVID-19 have been on the rise. He also said there are more calls nationally to use all tools to control or minimize harm related to drinking.