The political action committee for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry endorsed Rep. Gary Carlson, R-Muscatine, this week.
Carlson is seeking re-election to the Iowa House in District 91, which includes the city of Muscatine and the surrounding area. Carlson was named a Friend of Iowa Business by the Iowa Industry PAC, or IIPAC.
According to a news release, the IIPAC board evaluates candidates based on their support for a competitive business climate with a focus on creating local jobs. Criteria for designations include the candidate's positions on issues and their approach to business concerns.
"Rep. Carlson has been an advocate for improving Iowa's business climate so that employers can create more jobs and grow the economy," ABI President Michael Ralston said in the release. "ABI looks forward to continuing to work with him to advance legislation that will foster the growth and prosperity of Iowa’s businesses and their employees."
ABI is comprised of more than 1,500 companies that employ 330,000 Iowans, according to the release. The nonpartisan IIPAC Board makes the Friend of Iowa Business selections.
Muscatine resident Laura Liegois is running against Carlson in the Nov. 6 election.
