Iowa Association of Women Police honors two Muscatine officers

MUSCATINE — Two Muscatine Police officers were recognized Monday by the Iowa Association of Women Police for two separate life-saving events.
Officers Whitni Peña and Jolisa Colman were both honored by the IaAwp during its Spring Training Conference in Sioux City, with Peña being named 2019-20 Officer of the Year and Colman being named an Honorary Officer of the year. Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington attended the event as the officers received their awards.
“I am very proud of these two officers,” Talkington said. “They are a valuable asset not only to the department, but our community as well. Great job ladies.”
Previously both had been decorated by the Muscatine City Council for their efforts, with Peña receiving a lifesaving award and Colman receiving a Medal of Valor during the May 7, 2020, city council meeting virtual meeting. An in-person award ceremony will be held after the COVID-19 health crisis is over.
On Feb. 29, 2020, Peña was at the birthday party of a friend's child at the American Hotel on Hwy 61. Among the guests was Kaysen Simonson, 7, a friend and classmate of the birthday boy.
“My stepson and I were just talking about having my daughter’s birthday party there when I noticed my friend was pulling the boy out of the shallow end, so I just went over there to see what had happened," Peña said in a previous interview.
Simonson was blue and purple in the face, didn't have a pulse and was not breathing, so she began CPR. Like the rest of Muscatine’s police officers, Peña is trained and certified in CPR every year. But this was the first time she performed it in a real, life-saving situation. Peña called it emotional and nerve-wracking.
Three or four minutes after starting CPR, Simonson took a shallow breath. He still wasn’t breathing on his own, so Peña continued CPR. As paramedics arrived, Simonson took a big breath and started regaining consciousness. He was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where it was confirmed Simonson was OK, and Officer Peña had saved his life.
On Feb. 20, Colman responded to the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge to reports of a woman on the bridge threatening to jump. On scene, Colman had attempted to talk to her. The woman was sitting on the side of the bridge with her feet dangling over the edge. As Colman approached she pushed herself over the edge, saying she was going to jump. Colman got to the ledge in time to grab her arm and jacket sleeve to prevent the subject from falling into the river. Colman held on to the woman and tried to pull her up. She landed on the beams of the bridge just under the ledge.
Colman continued to talk to the woman while she was on the beam. Eventually the woman climbed her way back to the bridge and over the railing.
“The actions of Officer Colman grabbing the female’s arm and jacket put Officer Colman in a situation that put her own life in danger to save someone else’s life,” Mayor Diana Broderson said during the Medal of Valor presentation. “We are honored to have Officer Colman on the Muscatine Police Department and we are proud of the act she has done, to save someone’s life here in Muscatine.”