Iowa Association of Women Police honors two Muscatine officers

Simonson was blue and purple in the face, didn't have a pulse and was not breathing, so she began CPR. Like the rest of Muscatine’s police officers, Peña is trained and certified in CPR every year. But this was the first time she performed it in a real, life-saving situation. Peña called it emotional and nerve-wracking.

Three or four minutes after starting CPR, Simonson took a shallow breath. He still wasn’t breathing on his own, so Peña continued CPR. As paramedics arrived, Simonson took a big breath and started regaining consciousness. He was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where it was confirmed Simonson was OK, and Officer Peña had saved his life.

On Feb. 20, Colman responded to the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge to reports of a woman on the bridge threatening to jump. On scene, Colman had attempted to talk to her. The woman was sitting on the side of the bridge with her feet dangling over the edge. As Colman approached she pushed herself over the edge, saying she was going to jump. Colman got to the ledge in time to grab her arm and jacket sleeve to prevent the subject from falling into the river. Colman held on to the woman and tried to pull her up. She landed on the beams of the bridge just under the ledge.

Colman continued to talk to the woman while she was on the beam. Eventually the woman climbed her way back to the bridge and over the railing.