Iowa auditor releases City of Wapello audit

DES MOINES — Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand today released an audit report on the City of Wapello, Iowa.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The City’s receipts totaled $2,508,103 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 5.9% increase over the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $2,382,249 a 2.1% increase over the prior year. The significant increase in receipts and disbursements is due primarily to the city taking over the operation of the ambulance service during the year ended June 30, 2019.
AUDIT FINDINGS
Sand reported 10 findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds and one finding pertaining to Wapello Fire and Rescue, Inc., a discretely presented component unit. They are found on pages 46 through 53 of the report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of utility reconciliations, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts and separately maintained records. Sand provided the city with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Eight of the findings pertaining to the city and discussed above, and the finding pertaining to the discretely presented component unit are repeated from the prior year. The City Council and management of the discretely presented component unit have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
