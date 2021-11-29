Iowa Center for Economic Success receives 3-year grant for Muscatine expansion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These dollars will create more supportive resources for small business launch and development,” she said. “The folks at the Iowa Center are highly trained, committed individuals. We are excited to have their services available in our community to further advance entrepreneurial activities.”

“Dick and Mary Jo Stanley believed in the work of the Iowa Center, and through this connection we learned of the impact the Iowa Center has in supporting small business development, including encouraging women and minority start-ups,” Schafer continued. “To be selected as their first satellite is a wonderful reflection of the innovative spirit of our community.”

With enough funding for three years, the Iowa Center’s next step will be to identify office space and establish community connections, according to Schafer. MCC and the Community Foundation will help with those projects.

Additionally, the Iowa Center currently has two job openings — a Client Services Coordinator and a Program Director — that will be available to Muscatine-area professionals.

Schafer hopes the Iowa Center’s specialized support system and tools will invigorate and create “informed confidence” for those Muscatine County residents who are interested in creating or strengthening their own businesses.