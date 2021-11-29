Iowa Center for Economic Success receives 3-year grant for Muscatine expansion

MUSCATINE – The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation will give Iowa Center for Economic Success a three-year $295,000 Central Standards grant. Through this grant, the Iowa Center will expand into Muscatine and surrounding areas. The Iowa Center was one of nine organizations to receive funding.
The Iowa Center collaborates with Muscatine Community College and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. This allowed the Iowa Center to receive this grant, as the Ewing Marion Kauffman grant specifically provides matching funds to “two of more entrepreneurship support organizations” in order to encourage collaborative efforts throughout the Midwest.
“If we’re going to build the Heartland that includes all communities and voices, we need to start with focusing on growing an inclusive economy that centers on entrepreneurship and innovation, " said Chris Harris, senior program officer in entrepreneurship, in a news release. "Central Standards grantees are partnering and collaborating to build thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in the Heartland while also connecting the region to the most innovative practices from across the country.”
Through its home base in Des Moines, the Iowa Center offers support to local small businesses through counseling sessions and group classes, access to capital, and networking opportunities for its clients.
Community Foundation Executive Director Charla Schafer said she was thrilled to learn the Iowa Center had been awarded such a large amount.
“These dollars will create more supportive resources for small business launch and development,” she said. “The folks at the Iowa Center are highly trained, committed individuals. We are excited to have their services available in our community to further advance entrepreneurial activities.”
“Dick and Mary Jo Stanley believed in the work of the Iowa Center, and through this connection we learned of the impact the Iowa Center has in supporting small business development, including encouraging women and minority start-ups,” Schafer continued. “To be selected as their first satellite is a wonderful reflection of the innovative spirit of our community.”
With enough funding for three years, the Iowa Center’s next step will be to identify office space and establish community connections, according to Schafer. MCC and the Community Foundation will help with those projects.
Additionally, the Iowa Center currently has two job openings — a Client Services Coordinator and a Program Director — that will be available to Muscatine-area professionals.
Schafer hopes the Iowa Center’s specialized support system and tools will invigorate and create “informed confidence” for those Muscatine County residents who are interested in creating or strengthening their own businesses.
“We encourage those trained in small business development to consider joining the outstanding Iowa Center team,” Schafer said. “Micro-enterprise creation, through the illuminated and supported path of the Iowa Center, will better serve our community today, and may lead to the next global business of tomorrow.”
To learn more about the Iowa Center’s services or its current job opportunities, visit www.theiowacenter.org.