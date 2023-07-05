The Iowa Council of Foundations, the state’s largest association of philanthropic and grant-making organizations, announced this week that it had elected two new directors to its board for fiscal year 2024.

One of them is Muscatine’s Charla Schafer, current president of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. The other was Ena Babic Barnes, executive director of the Iowa Credit Union Foundation.

Schafer called it an honor to even be invited into the group and that she was eager to participate in the board’s work.

“The caliber of individuals on the board is outstanding, and I look forward to learning from them as we work to collectively strengthen the community development system,” she said. “Really, I’m just excited to support the philanthropic impact on community development and individual betterment.”

Although she is still serving as the president for Greater Muscatine’s Community Foundation, Schafer added that she isn’t too concerned about the extra work she’ll have being part of the council.

“I already work closely with the council foundation team, who are outstanding, so this will allow me to participate in more strategic conversations that will affect state-wide philanthropy,” she said. “I’m just excited about the opportunity to continue to learn and bring Muscatine’s voice and perspective to larger, state-wide conversations.”

Iowa Council of Foundations is meant to represent member organizations from all facets of philanthropy all in the hopes of connecting these facets and increasing the reach of philanthropy within the state of Iowa. Representation within the group includes those from community foundations, corporate foundations and giving programs, private independent and family foundations, and operating foundations, as well as individuals associated with philanthropy. The collective council members annually grant more than $65 million in Iowa.

“We have recently unveiled our new strategic framework, which explicitly names our network’s commitment to community- and people-focused philanthropy. This board couldn’t be a better representation of that commitment to ensuring our vision for philanthropy to be a positive contributor to a thriving, equitable Iowa," Council President Kari McCann Boutell said in a public statement.

