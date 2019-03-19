MUSCATINE — More testing will be done on roads that have previously used slag in Muscatine County. The board of supervisors requested information at Monday's meeting on possible health concerns and contamination from the steel-making byproduct.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct the testing, which will be analyzed by the Iowa Department of Public Health (Iowa DPH). Alex Murphy, spokesman for Iowa DNR said the department is working on developing a plan to collect samples from roads that is expected to be completed within the next week.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas said the state departments were provided a list of roads in the county where slag has been applied, but that's the extent of its input. He said he doesn't know where specifically the Iowa DNR is going to sample or when.
"We did not want to be involved in the appearance of steering where they sampled and where they didn't," he said to the board.
Stuart Schmitz, state toxicologist, sent a request to county officials for a list of health concerns with regard to slag placed on county roads.
The board decided it wanted as much analysis as possible from the state with regard to any possible contamination or health risks.
"I'd rather saddle them with more of the burden," said board chair Nathan Mather about the analysis.
This will be the second such test the Iowa DNR has completed this year. In January, the department provided results of material testing to members of the Muscatine County Citizens Slag Committee, concerned county residents who have been approaching the board since November with their own research into the material.
The slag tested had elevated levels of the mineral manganese, according to the report, which may lead to adverse health effects in children, especially those that ingest the material. In another recent report, the slag also had high concentrations of cadmium, which has more serious health effects.
At the meeting, members Doug Hoag and Daryl Sywassink requested the board ask Iowa DNR to provide the committee with sub-samples of the slag they collect for transparency purposes. They want to ensure the testing process is "on the up and up."
A member of the committee, Ed Askew, who has been conducting the research on behalf of the committee, made a Freedom of Information Act request with the Iowa DPH for 10 years worth of emails from the state toxicologist regarding slag. The request was going to cost him around $1,400, which the committee told the board was exorbitant.
The Iowa DPH said the cost is based on the confidentiality of the approximately 2,600 documents and the hours needed for staff to look through them. It also said the cost would be reduced with a more focused request with less of a timeline.
Slag is significantly less expensive than crushed rock gravel, about one-fifth the cost, and has been applied since at least 2008 in a crushed rock mix. The county stopped using the material after receiving complaints from residents, but began using it again in 2011.
After the latest round of complaints, the county has suspended the use of the material and hasn't applied slag to county roads since June. The board has maintained it did its due diligence by consulting with various health and environment groups including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control before using slag on the roads.
The county requested the Iowa DPH examine any possible water and soil contamination and leaching into water. It also wants to know any health risks from ingestion or inhalation of slag, based on categories such as children and workers.
In addition to manganese and cadmium, the material also includes arsenic and mercury. The county wants to know how much of those metals are on the roads and what health effects they may cause.
"What are the risks from the concentrations that are found and the health risk assessments," Furnas said.
Based on what the Iowa DPH finds, the board may decide to have further testing done such as soil and animal testing.
