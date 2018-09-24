The Iowa Farm Bureau Political Action Committee recently named Gary Carlson a “Friend of Agriculture.” Carlson is seeking House District 91 seat that includes Muscatine County.
In a news release, Carlson stated, “It is an honor to be recognized as a ‘Friend of Agriculture’ by Iowa Farm Bureau and to be specifically endorsed by Muscatine County farm bureau members. Agriculture and Agri-businesses are critical to the State of Iowa’s economy. It is important the Legislature consistently recognizes how important sound policy is linked for the future of Agriculture and Iowa.”
Chickasaw County farmer and IFBF PAC chair Cassie Hackman said in a news release, "With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, we must elect leaders who will continue to be champions for agriculture and the hard-working Iowa families who make their living feeding and fueling the world."
— Journal Staff
