Iowa Finance Authority awards $9 million to 27 groups
Iowa Finance Authority awards $9 million to 27 groups

  Updated
Debi Durham

With the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)'s current Housing Omnibus Plan, the state could see a doubling of workforce housing credits, as well as a new Iowa Housing Tax Credit program and more redevelopment options for industrial or commercial properties that aren't being used.

 Andrea Grubaugh

DES MOINES — The Iowa Finance Authority awarded more than $9 million in grants Wednesday to advance housing priorities in the state, including to Muscatine, Scott and Louisa counties.

The IFA's board of directors announced awarding 27 Local Housing Trust Fund grants to support local housing initiatives. The awards are expected to assist more than 2,100 families.

“The 2022 Local Housing Trust Fund awards represent the largest amount allocated through the program for local housing initiatives since the program’s inception,” IFA executive director Debi Durham said. “The Iowa legislature recognized the Local Housing Trust Fund program as a highly successful funding mechanism for advancing housing opportunities for Iowans last season by increasing the amount of eligible funding for the program. The funding increase will soon make a very real impact on Iowans and our communities."

According to an IFA press release, the Scott County Housing Authority, which serves Scott and Muscatine counties, received $506,954. Great River Housing Inc., which serves Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties, received $356,579.  

“Our trust fund offers down payment assistance to individuals, we do rehab, and we provide upper stories rehab for commercial buildings,” said Great River Housing administrator Sara Hecox.

Scott County Housing Authority administrator Leslie Kilgannon could not be reached for comment. 

The grant funds are used for initiatives such as preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs, providing low interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitations, financing construction of new single-family housing for low-income Iowans and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs.

