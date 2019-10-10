The Iowa History 101 bus, which explores Iowans at work, play and home, will be in Muscatine through Sunday. The display shows many artifacts from the Iowa State Historical Museum that shows the life of Iowans from the time of settlers to the present. The bus is at the Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave.
MOVING HISTORY
Iowa History 101 bus visits Muscatine through Sunday
- David Hotle david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com
