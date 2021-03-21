Iowa Mourns: Donna Garvey was a gifted writer and a good mom

It was that morning Kayla realized something was very wrong. Donna hadn’t called Kayla on her wedding anniversary (Dec. 24) or on Christmas morning.

The family called for a welfare check and discovered Donna had died in bed. Doctors believe she stopped breathing in her sleep, likely due to complications from the coronavirus.

On Dec. 23, she had tested negative, but a test at the funeral home came back positive.

Mathis said her sister, Jessamarie Garvey, had stayed with her mother for a few weeks as Jessamarie prepared to give birth. But Donna was not allowed to have overnight guests at her apartment, so Kayla took her sister in.

Jessamarie didn't realize she was COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic, until she went to the hospital to have her baby.

Donna began feeling sick shortly after becoming a grandmother again and the illness kept getting worse, Kayla said. Her mother began having a hard time breathing, but Donna refused to go to the hospital.