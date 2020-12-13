Iowa Mourns: Jerry Grings was the backbone and the glue of his family farm. 2020 was his final harvest

WILTON – In his 80 years, barely a day went by when Jerry Thomas Grings wasn’t doing his daily chores around the family homestead or was helping a friend or neighbor, or even a stranger if he overheard a conversation about someone in need.

Growing up on a farm in Muscatine County, Jerry learned the value of a strong work ethic, feeling the best way to get ahead was to outwork everyone else. Many times he spoke of growing up in the best era there was. He was also known as someone who never knew a stranger. While he wasn't a large man, his friends took to calling him “Big Jer.” The nickname stuck because of his big ideas and big heart.

His parents had farmed the same land, which is where he learned his love of agriculture. While he grew crops, his real love was the caring of livestock.

In the mid-1970s, Jerry became one of the first farmers to have a hog confinement. Commonplace now, at the time his was the first in the county, with few in the state. His sons, Brett and Jeff, remember dignitaries from foreign countries coming to see how the confinement worked.

Jerry was known for his flat-top haircut. Brett recalls when the COVID-19 pandemic caused barbers to shut down, Jerry's hair got long. He asked Brett to cut it for him, which he did, with the help of pig clippers, which restored a passable flat-top.