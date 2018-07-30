JOHNSTON — In just one week, runners looking for a challenge will have the chance to run 10 kilometers across woods, rolling hills, streams and myriad obstacles.
For the third year, the Iowa National Guard's No Man's Land Trench Run at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center (CDJMTC) will take runners on an adventure across the campus' more than 5,000 acres of training and cantonment areas.
Named after the barbwire area between opposing front lines during WWI, the run pays homage to the centennial anniversary of Camp Dodge's role in the Great War. More than 118,000 soldiers were trained at Camp Dodge before deployment to France for combat. Of the 114,000 Iowans that served in WWI, 3,576 did not return.
Participants can pick up their packet between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Camp Dodge Freedom Center, 7105 NW 70th Ave., Johnson, Iowa.
Sign in will be the following morning from 5:30 to 7 a.m. at the Historic Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion. At sign-up, runners will have the opportunity to pick up their packet. A brief informational session will begin at 7 a.m. Following the National Anthem, the race will begin at 7:30 a.m.
The award ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and be followed by live music.
Between 9 a.m. and noon, the Iowa National Guard will host an open house at the historic Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion, Food Court.
Participants are asked to enter Camp Dodge through the main gate, 7105 NW 70th Ave., Johnston. Photo identification will be required for individuals 16 year of age and older.
While the run is free to participate in, individuals and teams with participants 14 and older have to register online by Aug. 3. Organizers warn runners they should plan to get wet and muddy. Runners can register for the Third Annual No Man's Land 10K Trench Run at iowanationalguard.com.