Iowa ranks high among nation's economic rate

MUSCATINE — While statistics collected by the Iowa Business Council show the state’s economic climate is strong relative to other states, future challenges include population retention and growth, diversity and a noncompetitive tax climate.
According to the annual Iowa Competitive Dashboard, released earlier this month, the growth of Iowa’s economy has remained steady and a $190 billion state gross product is being maintained. Iowa also continues to rank high for labor force. However, paired with a consistently low unemployment rate, Iowa does face a shortage of available workers.
“Iowa has a lot going for it,” Jeff Lorenger, chairman, president and CEO of HNI Corporation and a member of the IBC, said. “We are in a strong financial position. We rank high in student aptitude and post-secondary attainment. There are some areas as we go forward in 2020 for growth.”
Iowa ranked No. 1 in the country for ACT scores and ranks in the top 10 for high school degree plus some level of post-secondary credential.
The IBC is represented by 23 executives from some of Iowa’s largest employers, including HNI. The mission of IBC since its formation has been to come together and create policy to lift up all business in the Iowa economy. In 2019, the members of the IBC employed over 163,000 people and had a payroll of over $7.5 billion. Every year, the IBC publishes the dashboard to measure indicators across the economy to measure where Iowa stands compared to the rest of the country.
You have free articles remaining.
The dashboard, which the Business Council has produced since 2011, shows how Iowa measures up with other states in five categories: Economic growth, education and workforce, governance, health and wellness, and demographics and diversity. These factors influence how likely Iowa is recruit companies and help them grow. The Council gave the state an “average” score in four of the five categories and “poor” in demographics and diversity.
Lorenger said among the biggest opportunity for growth in 2020 is the creation of a “talent pipeline.” He also said training and up-scaling of the current population is important. He hopes to also continue working on attractiveness overall in the state to convince people to come to Iowa.
Promising the members of IBC are taking the challenges “head on,” Lorenger says with the assistance of state and local officials, he sees changes on the way. He cited HNI’s new apprenticeship program that targets high school students and allows them to take a three year program that gives dual credit for classwork while the students learn a job and allows them to be paid. He said the idea is to start the recruitment process early.
“We (the state of Iowa) have more job openings right now than people looking for jobs,” Joe Murphy, executive director of the IBC, said. “We need to do a better job of retaining our students as they graduate from high school or college, but we also need to do a better job of telling the Iowa story and telling all the key attributes that make Iowa great to different places around the country.”
In the governance category, Iowa ranked in the top 10 best run states due to low unemployment, high percentage of the population with access to health insurance and high public pension. Iowa’s corporate and individual income taxes made it less competitive, though tax reforms of 2018 will likely positively influence those numbers.
In health and wellness, Iowa has decreased its percentage of obese individuals in the last year. The numbers of insured Iowans also continues to be high, but the state struggles to recruit and retain primary care physicians.
The population growth has consistently trailed the national average and net migration decreased by nearly 30 percent, over 1,000 people, in 2019. Iowa’s ethnic diversity is increasing, with trends pointing toward consistent growth. Iowa ranks in the bottom six states for the ethnic diversity of the population.