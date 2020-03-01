Iowa ranks high among nation's economic rate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The dashboard, which the Business Council has produced since 2011, shows how Iowa measures up with other states in five categories: Economic growth, education and workforce, governance, health and wellness, and demographics and diversity. These factors influence how likely Iowa is recruit companies and help them grow. The Council gave the state an “average” score in four of the five categories and “poor” in demographics and diversity.

Lorenger said among the biggest opportunity for growth in 2020 is the creation of a “talent pipeline.” He also said training and up-scaling of the current population is important. He hopes to also continue working on attractiveness overall in the state to convince people to come to Iowa.

Promising the members of IBC are taking the challenges “head on,” Lorenger says with the assistance of state and local officials, he sees changes on the way. He cited HNI’s new apprenticeship program that targets high school students and allows them to take a three year program that gives dual credit for classwork while the students learn a job and allows them to be paid. He said the idea is to start the recruitment process early.