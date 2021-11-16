Iowa State Rep. Cisneros announces run for District 96

MUSCATINE – State Rep. Mark Cisneros, R, District 91, announced Tuesday he plans to seek election to the Iowa House in District 96.

With the passage of the new legislative maps, Cisneros learned he lives just outside the 91st District, where he has lived in for about 12 years and has represented since being elected in 2020, when he became the first American of Hispanic descent to be elected to the Iowa legislature. He announced after much consultation with friends and constituents, he has decided to throw his hat into the ring to seek the District 96 seat, which does not have an incumbent residing in it.

‘It has been a great honor and privilege representing the people of the Muscatine area and the State of Iowa over the last year,” Cisneros said. “Fighting for pro-life and pro-family policies, preserving the Second Amendment, supporting agriculture and agribusiness, helping our veterans, opposing business and income tax increases and vaccine mandates have been several of my top priorities. I have always stood with the parents on liberty rights, whether in regards to laws affecting girls’ sports, medical freedom, curriculum, school choice or homeschooling.”