MUSCATINE – The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Muscatine High School auditorium.
During the hearing, attorneys will argue the case of the State of Iowa vs. Lamar Cheyeene Wilson from the Johnson County district.
Wilson was convicted after a shooting on the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Aug. 23, 2017, in which Kaleek Asham Douglas Jones of Iowa City died and two others were shot. The Johnson County coroner ruled Jones died of gunshot wounds to the back and neck. Police said the incident, which is near the campus of University of Iowa, occurred as hundreds of young people were walking nearby as the downtown bars were closing. The incident appeared to have been the result of some sort of conflict between two groups, police said.
Wilson is appealing convictions and sentencing for voluntary manslaughter, assault with intent to cause bodily injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His lawyers will argue the court erred because it didn't give Wilson a pretrial hearing regarding the question immunity from prosecution based on a self-defense defense. This appeal raises questions whether the code provides immunity from prosecution upon showing the defendant was justified in using deadly force, and if so, what is the burden of proof, who bears it, and what pretrial procedures must the trial court employ.
Steve Davis, communications director for the Iowa Judicial Branch, said the Iowa Supreme Court began hearing arguments in public venues throughout the state in 2011. The goal was to give people the chance to see the Supreme Court in action. Normally arguments are heard on a weekday in Des Moines. Muscatine will be the 30th public venue the Supreme Court has heard arguments in. David said attendance is usually about 400 people.
“It’s so different than the trials they see on TV,” Davis said. “In a Supreme Court argument there are no witnesses, there is no evidence, it is just two attorneys addressing the seven-member court.”
Davis said after the arguments, which are expected to take about 40 minutes, the court will recess to discuss the issue. An opinion will be submitted in writing within 90 days.
A summary of the case will be handed out to people attending the event. Attorney briefs are available online at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/18-0564.
A public reception with the Supreme Court justices will be held in the auditorium lobby following the oral arguments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.