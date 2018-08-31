The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a lower court ruling that had ordered the city of Des Moines to repay more than $90,000 in fines collected from traffic camera enforcement — but it resurrected several constitutional challenges to the city's use of the traffic camera.
The high court's ruling Friday was one of three issued on the use of traffic cameras in the state.
In the Des Moines case, a majority of justices ruled that the plaintiffs should be allowed to argue that the city's use of an automated speed radar camera on Interstate 235 violates the due process and equal protection rights of motorists. The ruling reverses a Polk County judge's decision last year that threw out those claims.
The high court also gave new life to a similar lawsuit in Cedar Rapids, saying that city's law on collecting traffic camera fines doesn't conform to state law.
Muscatine traffic cameras were turned back on Monday, June 18, after the city successfully appealed the Iowa Department of Transportation's ruling to remove them. The cameras have been installed in five locations since 2011. Iowa Supreme Court justices ruled in favor of Muscatine, 6-0, stating Iowa DOT did not have authority to regulate cameras without further action of state legislature.
When the camera at the intersection of University and Highway 61 was operating during the first four months of 2017, speed violations were reduced by 970 or 47 percent compared to the previous year. From May through November 2017, the camera was offline and the number of potential speeding violations skyrocketed to 18,578.
