The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a lawsuit filed by an Iowa woman who carried a baby for another couple as a surrogate mother but changed her mind and wanted to keep the baby.
The Muscatine woman identified only as T.B. wanted the court to strike down surrogacy contracts as unconstitutional.
She filed an appeal in May of an Iowa Supreme Court ruling that concluded for the first time in Iowa that gestational surrogacy agreements are legal and enforceable.
The ruling allowed Paul and Chantele Montover to keep the girl, now 2 years old.
The Montovers had decided at age 50 that they wanted to raise a child together and agreed to pay the woman to have a baby using an egg from an unknown donor and Paul Montover's sperm.
The Iowa court said banning surrogate contracts would deprive infertile couples of a way to raise their own biological children.
The nation's highest court denied the woman's petition to hear the case on Monday without comment.
