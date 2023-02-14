When she first heard about what could be considered some forgotten Iowa history, author Linda Betsinger McCann took it upon herself to look into the state’s history with prisoners of war during the Second World War.

Now, she’s ready to share what she learned, all while hoping that those who read her latest book will continue passing along this history.

McCann recently published her latest nonfiction book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.” According to her research, Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war from 1942 to 1946, using two main camps, located in Algona and Clarinda, as well a 19 branch camps around the state to house them.

McCann said inspiration for the book came because she had always heard about there being a POW camp near her hometown of Waverly, but she didn’t know much about it before looking into it. What’s more, not many people she knew had even heard about it.

“What’s interesting to me is that people older than me who had grown in Waverly didn’t know anything about this, and we really couldn’t figure out why,” she said.

After learning that many Iowa teachers didn’t teach about the subject in school, with some of these teachers not even knowing about the camps, McCann took it upon herself to begin researching for a new book on the subject in the hopes of making Iowa residents more aware of their history.

While at these Iowa camps, POWs would work in farm fields, at canning factories or at seed corn companies. In Muscatine specifically, many of these POWs were given work at the local pearl button factory, while others worked at other local companies such as Heinz.

“One of the things that shocked me at first was that there was a lake on the grounds of the POW camp in Muscatine, and the prisoners were allowed to swim in that lake, something that other places might not have allowed,” she said.

During her research process, McCann was able to speak with several people who had known the POWs and who were willing to share their memories of them.

“It was really eye-opening, and I was completely surprised how many of these POWs brought their family back to Iowa to see where they were at,” she said. “I heard about this from all over the state. The POWs always had something specific they wanted to show their family from this experience.”

She added that several Iowa residents and families that she’d spoken with had also kept in touch with the families of the POWs who lived near them. One example was when she spoke to some teenage girls from Algona who had shared that they considered themselves friends with other teenage girls from Germany because of their great-grandfathers and their relationship.

“There’s people from Iowa going to Germany and still interacting with these families, and I was just shocked,” she said. “But when you treat people right, it pays off — and we did.” Although her book may be finished, McCann hoped that once people read it they will reach out to her — and to their own families — with more stories either from themselves or from their relatives. “It’s part of our history, and we should be proud of it.”

At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine, McCann will speak about her POW book as well as selling it and her other latest book, “Prohibition in Iowa.” This will be a free event. Those wishing to purchase either book, which will be available for $20 each, can only do so by using either cash or check.