MUSCATINE — The trip to Puerto Rico wasn't just a learning experience for a group of Louisa-Muscatine students and chaperones, it was a chance to see a piece of history unfold.
Spanish teacher Lora Earnest took seven students and two adults on a 4½-day educational trip to the U.S. territory starting last Thursday through Explorica tours. While visting Isla del Encanto, the Island of Enchantment, the group was immersed in the language, history, culture of the country, along with its current political protests.
"I always think it's great when you can witness history rather than just read about it," Earnest said.
Protests began in July to oust now former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló after a series of crude text messages he sent were revealed to the public. Marchers gathered on the streets of the capitol city San Juan wearing black T-shirts printed with a white version of Puerto Rico's flag, demonstrating the citizen's mistrust for the government.
"The protest was really interesting because we were in Old San Juan on the governor's last day so, they were having almost like a party outside there," said incoming senior Rachel Ostergren.
Before going to the protest, she was worried there might be rioting or people breaking windows and setting things on fire. Their experienced was different.
"It was essentially just a party. People were playing music, there were little kids there, and everyone was just so happy," she said. "It was really nice to see that it wasn't a violent thing, it was just a celebration of something good happening for the people of the island."
As a group, the students talked about how the media shaped their opinions of Puerto Rico and the protests, and how what they experienced was different from what they had previously learned. Their tour guide, Carlos, told them about the local food, activities and the socio-cultural climate in Puerto Rico, she added, saying in the U.S., people mostly hear about the island's tragedies, such as 2017's Hurricane Maria.
"I think if a random person was thinking about Puerto Rico they'd imagine this poverty-stricken, hurricane-destroyed place, and obviously that exists on the island," she said, "but they are advanced and they have everything we have in the United States."
The group got to see one of the earliest Catholic churches in the New World and a Spanish Fort. With an interest in history, Ostergren appreciated learning about the architecture.
"We got to see things that had been there for hundreds of years," Ostergren said, "which you don't really see in Iowa."
The majority of San Juan buildings are made of concrete, Earnest said, but were built with wide patios and open windows to create airflow throughout the city.
"We would be in the middle surrounded by a bunch of concrete buildings and you'd still have an ocean breeze," Ostergren said, "it was so cool to see how they engineered that."
Joan Hunt of Wapello provided toothbrushes the group took to an orphanage during the trip. After making the delivery at the San Juan Orphanage for Boys, Jacob Schlutz and Chance Tomer were invited to tour the grounds of the 70 year-old building that houses 25 boys ages 9 to 17.
The trip cost about $1,800 per person. Each student raised money during a clean up of Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, to offset costs. Todd Earnest of Servpro donated use of a van to get the students to and from the airport in St. Louis.
Ostergren said there were many familiar fast food restaurants on the island, but the group tried local foods, including plantains.
"We all tried it and were all glad we tried it, but we all agreed it wasn't for us," she said.
They enjoyed flan, a kind of custard, and Spanish limes or quenepas.
"You're not in Puerto Rico every day," she said. "You can go get fast food anytime. Being able to try something that they find completely normal and almost get a taste of their culture was really nice."
Earnest said they visited the ocean and went snorkeling with sea creatures including sea turtles, stingrays, lion fish and sea cucumbers. They also kayaked among mangrove trees, used a zip line, and toured a rain forest.
The group was all incoming juniors and seniors who will enter their Spanish VI class this school year. Ostergren said it was challenging for the students to speak Spanish and to understand it. Puerto Rican Spanish speakers have their own dialect and the L-M students are learning Mexican dialect, because it is used more frequently in Iowa.
This was the first year Earnest has taken students on a trip outside of the continental U.S. She plans to continue offering trips in coming years and may return to Puerto Rico next year. For Louisa-Muscatine students, the trip was more than that, it's a rare opportunity.
"The kids at L-M don't normally have these opportunities to go places and see things outside of the Midwest," Ostergren said, "so, the fact that we had this program was really nice for kids who hadn't gotten that opportunity before."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.