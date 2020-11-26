Island Church hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

FRUITLAND — No sooner had the car pulled into the parking lot of Island United Methodist Church Thursday morning when a group of volunteers, complete with safety masks, came up to the car with their arms laden with boxes containing turkey and all the trimmings.
“Happy gobble gobble day,” the volunteers said as they loaded the fully prepared and home cooked Thanksgiving meal into the trunk of the vehicle. For the last several days the group had been busy making the meals that only needed warming to serve about 250 people in the Fruitland area. While pickup was the norm, many of the meals were also delivered to shut-ins.
Inside the church, Pastor Sandra Berryman made sure there were plenty of boxes full of food to serve people in need. Commenting that when the church first partnered with the Knights of Columbus to offer the pickup in 2015 there were only about 50 recipients, but this year the numbers have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said meals are also being given to public safety personnel working the Thanksgiving shift.
“Everything is totally homemade and we try to do our best with them,” Berryman said.
She said the Muscatine Comfort and Friends Club had donated money for food. Many area food stores had also donated to help make the meals. The people from Jody’s Tap donated several turkeys. Menard's donated the plastic silverware for the meals. The church always picks up the difference, but there had been a large number of donations this year, meaning the church only had to kick in about $200.
For the Island Church’s Thanksgiving meal, Karen Dennison has become known as the pie lady, sometimes making as many as 35 pumpkin pies for the event. She commented with a chuckle that this year was easier because she only had to make 20. She has made her pies from scratch every year since the event started. A friend and fellow card player of Berryman’s, Dennison said she had volunteered the first year.
“I have an oven at my house and I have access to two more that are about a five minute drive from my house,” she said. “I put pies in the ovens and just spend my time circling around. Pumpkin pies are easy but they are just time-consuming. You mix them up and have it in the refrigerator, but they have to bake for over an hour. You have to commit your day to just making pies.”
As she took a break from the long Thanksgiving, Berryman said she was not sure if this would be held again next year. She is approaching her 74th birthday and has a bad ankle that bothers her if she stands too long. She said the volunteers that make it all possible may also be getting a bit weary of the chore.
Berryman said that she has a son who has cirrhosis of the liver and is living on social security. He donated five turkeys.
“That is called heart,” she said.
The food moved off the tables to people’s cars quickly. With the food all prepared and being distributed, Berryman said that another of the key elements had already been taken care of.
“My husband Tom is a great dishwasher,” she said.
