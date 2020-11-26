Island Church hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the Island Church’s Thanksgiving meal, Karen Dennison has become known as the pie lady, sometimes making as many as 35 pumpkin pies for the event. She commented with a chuckle that this year was easier because she only had to make 20. She has made her pies from scratch every year since the event started. A friend and fellow card player of Berryman’s, Dennison said she had volunteered the first year.

“I have an oven at my house and I have access to two more that are about a five minute drive from my house,” she said. “I put pies in the ovens and just spend my time circling around. Pumpkin pies are easy but they are just time-consuming. You mix them up and have it in the refrigerator, but they have to bake for over an hour. You have to commit your day to just making pies.”

As she took a break from the long Thanksgiving, Berryman said she was not sure if this would be held again next year. She is approaching her 74th birthday and has a bad ankle that bothers her if she stands too long. She said the volunteers that make it all possible may also be getting a bit weary of the chore.

Berryman said that she has a son who has cirrhosis of the liver and is living on social security. He donated five turkeys.

“That is called heart,” she said.