ISU Extension - Muscatine County to hold four-week well-being workshop this February

MUSCATINE — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Muscatine County is hoping to help its residents learn how to take care of one's self, especially during the most stressful of times.

At noon on Feb. 3, ISU Extension will hold the first part of its four-week free educational workshop, “What About Me? My Well-being” at the Muscatine County Extension office, 1601 Plaza Place.

According to Barbara Dunn Swanson, human sciences specialist for ISU Extension, the well-being program was developed long before the recent pandemic, first implemented back in 2017.

“At first, we marketed it to employers, as a benefit to their employees,” Swanson said. “Employees who take care of themselves have been shown to be attentive while at work and need fewer health benefits.”

Previously, the program was offered to employees at MUSCO Lighting. The February sessions, however, are open to any local adult who registers for them.