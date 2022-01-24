ISU Extension - Muscatine County to hold four-week well-being workshop this February

MUSCATINE — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Muscatine County is hoping to help its residents learn how to take care of one's self, especially during the most stressful of times.
At noon on Feb. 3, ISU Extension will hold the first part of its four-week free educational workshop, “What About Me? My Well-being” at the Muscatine County Extension office, 1601 Plaza Place.
According to Barbara Dunn Swanson, human sciences specialist for ISU Extension, the well-being program was developed long before the recent pandemic, first implemented back in 2017.
“At first, we marketed it to employers, as a benefit to their employees,” Swanson said. “Employees who take care of themselves have been shown to be attentive while at work and need fewer health benefits.”
Previously, the program was offered to employees at MUSCO Lighting. The February sessions, however, are open to any local adult who registers for them.
“As we see through the program, so many of our service agencies and employees spend so much time caring for others. This one hour is time for them to spend it on themselves, thinking about their own personal well-being,” Swanson said. “We have all been impacted by the unintended consequences of (the pandemic), so the need for additional self-care strategies can be a great protective factor for all individuals.”
Starting with the Feb. 3 session, the workshop will begin with a look at understanding well-being while offering advice on how people can make time for themselves. The session on Feb. 10 will focus on the social and emotional aspects of life, as well as how to build strong relationships. The Feb. 17 session will focus on managing money, one of the biggest stressors of life. Finally on Feb. 24, the workshop will finish off by looking at how to find ways to remain in good physical health and regain energy.
Each workshop is 45 minutes in length and begins at noon. To register for this free workshop, go to https://go.iastate.edu/PYZF9K or contact Extension Director Heidi Hoffman at 563-263-5701 or at hoffmanh@iastate.edu.