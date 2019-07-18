MUSCATINE — Transparency in city government was the major topic of discussion at Thursday's Muscatine City Council meeting.
The council discussed at length a proposed change to city code regarding communications between council members and city staff. As the code reads now, elected officials can talk to department heads about city business only when the city administrator is present. The proposed change, which will come up again at the Aug. 15 council meeting, would allow council members "unfettered access" to department staff and employees.
Chapter 1, Title 10, Section 2 City Administrator E.1.b. states, "Any elected official shall deal with city department heads and employees, who are subject to the direction and supervision of the city administrator solely, through the city administrator, and council members shall not give orders to any such department heads or employees either publicly or privately. All departmental activity requiring the attention of the council shall be brought before that body by the city administrator."
Councilman Santos Saucedo said he took issue with the way the current code is written because it doesn't permit councilors to talk to city staff without the presence of the employee's direct supervisor or the city administrator. He said if employees and councilors can't speak freely with each other, council will not get an unbiased review of city operations.
"This code, to me, in all shapes and forms, divides us," he said. "It doesn't unite us, and we should be united."
Saucedo claimed the code makes the city less competitive because council, as "stewards of the taxpayers," isn't able to get an accurate sense of what's working and what isn't.
City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said, "I think you have a bigger problem if you can't have an honest conversation with a department head and a staff member and a council member present."
Mandsager said he had a number of issues with the proposal and cautioned that changing this portion of the code may lead to other required changes such as the city administrator's job description and council rules. He also said the code's language is common in cities that are similar in size to Muscatine.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett said he agreed with the change, as it was similar to an issue Brackett brought up himself earlier this year. At a Jan. 3 meeting, Mandsager responded that the council did not need to change the code, and council members could speak with staff so long as the city administrator was included on the conversations.
Mayor Diana Broderson said she consulted with mayors from other cities about Muscatine's code, and the feedback she received was that such a system would amount to the city administrator having discretion about what information reaches the council.
The proposed change, brought forward by Saucedo, reads, "Any elected official shall have unfettered access to department heads or staff employees for the purpose of open communications. Council members shall not give orders to any such department heads or employees either publicly or privately in communications."
Mandsager said he had City Attorney Matt Brick review the issue and Brick said the language of the proposed change was vague. Code needs to be "clearly written and defined," Mandsager said.
Councilors Nadine Brockert and Allen Harvey agreed an employee is less likely to give a genuine opinion if they are in the presence of their direct supervisor.
Councilmen Phil Fitzgerald and Tom Spread did not think the change needed to be made and did not support the council moving forward with next steps. They said they had no problems adhering to the code as it stands.
Fitzgerald said if a member of council asked a department head for information about how the department was running, the employee would give that information, and to think otherwise would be "shortchanging" staff. Spread questioned how council members meeting one on one with staff outside of a public forum is transparent.
Saucedo said his intention for the change isn't to find something wrong with the system, but to learn if there are ways the city and council could better operate.
Changes to the code must be done through an ordinance. The ordinance must be approved on three readings, unless the council votes to approve after the second reading. Councilman Osmond Malcolm was absent but provided a statement of support for the code change, which Broderson read.
Council members Saucedo, Brackett, Brockert and Harvey formed a consensus to move forward by requesting the city attorney write an amendment to the code that conveys the intention behind Saucedo's proposal. The item will be brought to council at the Aug. 15 meeting with any additional wording that would need to be changed as a result.
Council also approved setting public hearings for Aug. 1, its next regular council meeting, for residents to comment on three city code amendments regarding building regulations mechanical code and plumbing code, and floodplain regulations and definitions.
Broderson also swore in two firefighters: Michael Collins and Isaac Linder in front of many family, friends and fellow fire and first responder staff.
Video of the meeting can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
