'It means we are not alone': Muscatine donations will aid Marion recovery

MARION — After announcing his desire to fill his truck with food from donors in Muscatine and take it to help the people of Marion, Charles Van Luyn spent the remainder of the time until Saturday worrying whether there would be enough donations.
After sitting in front of Hy-Vee for less than 20 minutes, his concern changed to whether his truck would be big enough to haul all the donations he was receiving from the people of Muscatine. When the collection was over, not only did he have a truck so full his family could barely fit in for the 75-mile ride to Marion, but several people had made cash donations. Van Luyn said the cash will be used to buy more food and he plans on making another trip to the storm-ravaged town on Monday with food purchased with the donations.
“As long as these guys keep needing it I will bring it up,” he commented.
Van Luyn said collection was still going on at Hy-Vee and there are several carts at the front of the store for people who wish to donate food. He promises as long as people want to keep making donations, he will keep travelling to Marion.
It was 12 days since the derecho storm blew through Marion and neighboring Cedar Rapids, bringing 120 mph winds. It’s been reported in Marion 95% of the buildings were damaged. Many people remain without power. In town several trucks with the words “disaster recovery” could be found helping remove the broken trees and building debris from the roads. The stop lights remained blinking, as they were run with generators.
As he pulled up in front of his friend Ernie Traugh’s store, Cedar Valley Outfitters, which has served as a meeting place for the community, two men sat playing guitar. A booth was open in the parking lot offering food to people who needed it. The stores in the mini mall had power for two days, which was a rarity in the city. In the Cedar Rapids area, over 10,000 people remain without power. Many people in the area have lost everything.
“The community down there has obviously been very caring,” Traugh said. “I glad they saw what we were trying to do and they came through.
“I’ve gone around town quite a bit and it’s not about who has got it worst. This is as bad as it gets,” he said, of the storm damage. “For the next 20 to 40 blocks from here in any direction it’s pretty ugly.”
After a quick call to Marion Mayor Nicholas AbouAssaly, Traugh learned the city was creating a free store to offer people basic necessities and the gifts from Muscatine joined the pile that would be distributed. AbouAssaly commented that the donations at a time like this meant a lot more than simply providing food.
“It means everything,” he said of the donation. "It means we are not alone in a crisis situation and that there is compassion out there and kindness. People respond to each other when they see others in a crisis situation and that gives you lots of hope and it gives you energy to push forward.”
He said the city has made tremendous progress since the day of the storm. He commented the first day after the storm, the problems seemed overwhelming. In the 12 days since the storm, he says he has seen the people of Marion pull together to help bounce back.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!