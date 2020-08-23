'It means we are not alone': Muscatine donations will aid Marion recovery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — After announcing his desire to fill his truck with food from donors in Muscatine and take it to help the people of Marion, Charles Van Luyn spent the remainder of the time until Saturday worrying whether there would be enough donations.

After sitting in front of Hy-Vee for less than 20 minutes, his concern changed to whether his truck would be big enough to haul all the donations he was receiving from the people of Muscatine. When the collection was over, not only did he have a truck so full his family could barely fit in for the 75-mile ride to Marion, but several people had made cash donations. Van Luyn said the cash will be used to buy more food and he plans on making another trip to the storm-ravaged town on Monday with food purchased with the donations.

“As long as these guys keep needing it I will bring it up,” he commented.

Van Luyn said collection was still going on at Hy-Vee and there are several carts at the front of the store for people who wish to donate food. He promises as long as people want to keep making donations, he will keep travelling to Marion.