'It's an opportunity to learn': After apartment fire, Wilton sees a learning experience

WILTON — Officials view a recent apartment fire in Wilton as a learning experience.

Fire damage during the Feb. 20 blaze at 207 East Water Street was limited to a first floor bedroom, but smoke damage throughout the three-story, 12 apartment structure resulted in 12 families being displaced.

Brian Wright, Muscatine County's emergency manager, told the Wilton City Council Monday he was the first contact with the Red Cross in establishing assistance for 32 to 35 displaced residents, resulting in temporary residence offered by the Muscatine Salvation Army and showers offered by the Muscatine Community Y.

"The good thing is we didn't have any takers," Wright said.

Wright added he'll likely research what facilities might be available throughout the county to serve as emergency shelters.

"It's an opportunity to learn," he said.

Council members noted the City Hall Community Room has a kitchen but no showers, and the fire station has shower facilities as well as a small kitchen.

CITY HALL RENOVATION