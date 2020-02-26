'It's an opportunity to learn': After apartment fire, Wilton sees a learning experience

WILTON — Officials view a recent apartment fire in Wilton as a learning experience.
Fire damage during the Feb. 20 blaze at 207 East Water Street was limited to a first floor bedroom, but smoke damage throughout the three-story, 12 apartment structure resulted in 12 families being displaced.
Brian Wright, Muscatine County's emergency manager, told the Wilton City Council Monday he was the first contact with the Red Cross in establishing assistance for 32 to 35 displaced residents, resulting in temporary residence offered by the Muscatine Salvation Army and showers offered by the Muscatine Community Y.
"The good thing is we didn't have any takers," Wright said.
Wright added he'll likely research what facilities might be available throughout the county to serve as emergency shelters.
"It's an opportunity to learn," he said.
Council members noted the City Hall Community Room has a kitchen but no showers, and the fire station has shower facilities as well as a small kitchen.
CITY HALL RENOVATION
The funding procedures are falling into place to pay for extensive repairs to City Hall. The council Monday night approved Pay Application No. 4 of $65,076 to Precision Builders of Bettendorf for the half million dollar renovation currently underway. But reconstruction has revealed structural damage to the attic and roof, prompting the council Monday night to authorize issuing up to $700,000 in general obligation bonding to pay for the additional work. The council also set a March 9 public hearing on the matter.
CORRIDOR POSSIBILITIES
Economic development may be in the future for the Highway 38 corridor from Wilton north to Interstate 80. Becky Allgood, executive director of the Wilton Development Corporation, reported a successful meeting was held on the possibility with representatives from area utilities, the city of Wilton, Cedar County, and the Wilton Development Corporation. "They're all excited," Allgood said. "It's basically an economic study of 38 to I-80. That's an area of growth for us."
Allgood submitted a scope of services for a corridor study and a letter requesting entities to participate, including sharing in the $35,000 cost. The council approved the letter. Allgood said the Development Corporation would likely contribute.
PROPOSED SENIOR APARTMENTS
Potential economic development isn't the only hot topic for growth in Wilton. City Administrator Chris Ball reported the Columbus, OH based Wida-Cooper Property Management Company is interested in building a 35 unit, two-story senior apartment complex in Wilton. Ball said he was impressed with the Wida-Cooper facility he visited. "The one I went to, they actually won awards for it," Ball told the council. "And that's the one they want to bring to Wilton."
No action was taken, but council members were enthused about the possibility. "We need something like that," said Council Member Wayne Budding.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved payment of bills totaling $490,471.
The council approved final payment of $146,289 to WHR, Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater System Improvements Project, closing out the project at a final cost of $5,851,592.
The council approved the second reading of an amendment to the Snow Emergency Ordinance, expanding no parking along city streets to the entire city instead of just downtown when a snow emergency is declared.
The council approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing rules for the return of secondary water meters.
The council approved application to annex a plat of city-owned agricultural land.
The council went into closed session to discuss a legal matter. Upon return to open session, the council authorized the City Attorney to send a letter concerning pending litigation.
The council accepted, with regret and with appreciation for her service, the resignation of Marcia Hetzler as community center director. She noted health reasons in her letter.