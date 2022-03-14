It Takes a Village, city to offer free canine vaccines and free city tags this Saturday

MUSCATINE — One of the best things that a pet owner can be for their dog or cat is responsible — not just for their safety and health but their legal status as well. This week, Muscatine dog owners will have a chance to catch up on what may have been missed responsibilities.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s headquarters, 1000 Oregon Street, It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources will host the first of its three-part “Promoting Responsible Pet Ownership” series.

Through these events, It Takes a Village hopes to give the pets of Muscatine a way to stay healthy and happy — and all at no extra charge. For this month’s event, It Takes a Village will specifically be focusing on providing free DAPPv shots to Muscatine dogs only. This shot will protect dogs against canine distemper virus, adenovirus type 1 and 2, canine parainfluenza virus and canine parvovirus.

“Parvovirus lives in the ground, and it can be found pretty much anywhere. It’s especially dangerous for older dogs or for unvaccinated puppies, and those who are under 4 months that haven’t been vaccinated are at the greatest risk,” Meagan Koehler, president of It Takes a Village said, “It’s a deadly virus, and we want to help prevent it.”

According to Koehler, this event was made possible through a provided grant from Petco Love, a pet-focused group that recently declared March to be “National Pet Vaccination Month.” This was done in the hopes of encouraging and reminding owners to get their pets up to date on all necessary vaccines.

“We are aiming to provide services for 250 pets at our first event,” Koehler said, adding that this will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, with she and her staff having a limited number of DAPPv vaccines. Koehler added that her staff had the right to refuse any aggressive or vicious dogs in order to maintain the safety of their volunteers.

In addition to the free DAPPv vaccines, Dr. Tasha Wall from the Muscatine Veterinary Hospital will also be at the event and will administer rabies vaccinations and on-site microchipping. Currently, It Takes a Village is still looking to secure sponsorship for both these additional services so that they can be given out for free as well.

“Our goal is to help alleviate any financial strain to become compliant with the changes to our city code, but we can’t do that without some incredibly generous local sponsors,” Koehler said. In order to cover both the rabies vaccinations and the microchips, $5,000 would need to be given through the sponsorship.

This event is also being done in coordination with the city of Muscatine. Representatives from the city will be on site and providing free city tags for all pets that meet the newly-amended licensing requirements that came with the newest pet ordinance. Within the ordinance, it was stated that all dogs and cats 6 months or older must be vaccinated against rabies and must wear a collar made of durable material with a tag that has its name, its owner’s name, their current address, telephone number and city license tag.

“Even though a lot of the (city code changes) are the same requirements as before, it’s going to be enforceable now and by fines,” Koehler added, “We know that a lot of people are out of compliance with this code, and that will be a pretty decent financial hardship on many people to become compliant. So this event is kind of our way of trying to defray the cost to those that need it.”

If any local residents or businesses are interested in becoming a sponsor for this event, they can contact Koehler at 563-260-7265 or email It Takes a Village at itavarr@gmail.com. City tags can be purchased at any time through the Finance Department at City Hall. Residents must bring in their vaccination records in order to receive their tags.

