It Takes a Village invites owners and pets to come enjoy the Dog Days of Summer Fest

MUSCATINE — Dogs of all shapes and sizes — and their owners, of course — are invited to come out and enjoy the sunshine next Saturday.

It Takes a Village: Animal Rescue and Resources (ITAV) will be holding its second annual Village Dog Days of Summer Fest fundraiser, presented by Wolfe Contracting, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 in the upper loop of Weed Park.

The decision to bring back this fundraiser was an easy one according to Meagan Koehler, president of ITAV.

“Last year’s event was amazing,” Koehler said. “A bunch of dogs from the community came, and that was great. It was basically just a big dog party. My favorite part was that so many of the dogs that we have already adopted out came back to see us. We just love getting to meet all of our supporters and our community’s pets. It’s also so fun for all of us to see our alumni come back, to see these how well adjusted and happy these dogs are and how wonderful their lives are with their family.”

Although the event is still fairly new, the first Dog Days of Summer Fest was ITAV’s biggest fundraiser last year, not only bringing in a huge amount but also helping fund any and all of ITAV’s services and operating expenses, not just specific ones like some other fundraisers.

Last year the event brought in around $7,000. With the event’s sponsors having already given their share, Koehler said she hopes to raise just as much — if not more — this year.

One element that may impact this, however, is the fundraiser’s switch to an online-only silent auction and raffle hosted by Bidding for Good, which is known as a reputable bidding site.

“We had so much paper waste from ticket stubs last year,” Koehler explained. “We sold a ton of raffle tickets and that ended up producing over 25 pounds of paper waste and that made me feel really guilty. We’re not trying to harm the environment (with this event), so our board discussed it and we’d opted for something a little more environmentally friendly.”

Unfortunately, ITAV hasn’t seen too many people take notice of these online auctions or raffles. Still, Koehler hopes to continue pushing the word about them — as well as the prizes that can be found in them, including a baseball signed by former Cubs player Ryne Sandberg, a Stan Lee signed Dr. Strange comic, tickets to various events and more — in the week leading up to the Dog Days of Summer Fest.

“I hope we can maybe garner a little interest from a different demographic than what we normally have,” she said.

In addition to those two events, Summer Fest will feature nail trims for pets (owners must provide an up-to-date vaccination record), a microchip clinic, a pet photo booth and a “Mutt Strutt” where dogs can show their stuff and possibly even win an award.

Koehler is also hoping to bring in a Search-and-Rescue training demonstration.

As for the dog owners, they will have the opportunity to enjoy a quick meal at the event’s food trucks or purchase ITAV merchandise and hand-made items. West Hill Cakery will be bringing some gourmet dog treats, and all attendees will receive a free Grab Bag full of fun goodies.

Those wishing to learn more about this year’s silent auction and raffle, or who wish to make an actual bid or purchase a virtual ticket, can do so by going to the links that have been posted on the ITAV Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ITAVARR.