Even the smallest living beings around can make a big difference, whether they are the puppies and kittens that bring a smile to people’s faces or kids who step up to raise money for a worthy cause.

Earlier this week, Finleigh Brooke, along with her brother Weston, dropped of a donation of $172 at It Takes a Village (ITAV) Animal Rescue and Resources. The two siblings were able to make this money through Finleigh’s lemonade stand, with this being the second year that she ran the stand specifically for the sake of ITAV.

Last year, Finleigh and Weston were able to raise enough money to cover the cost of two cat adoptions, and they were even able to get the shelter some fun toys for its rescue pups. Looking at this year’s donation, ITAV Founder Meagan Koehler was certain that it would make another big difference.

“Young animal advocates like Finleigh give me hope for the future,” Koehler said. “This child leads us by example, illustrating that we all can help animals in need, no matter where we are on life's journey, or what resources we have at our disposal. Regardless of age or ability, we are all capable of being responsible and compassionate custodians of this planet. Finleigh and Weston have made this act of kindness for animals a bit of a tradition. That's pretty dang incredible, if you ask me.”

Tera Brooke, Finleigh and Weston’s mother, also expressed how proud she was with her children and their charitable efforts. According to Tera, it was her sister that started the tradition of doing a lemonade stand at the family’s yearly garage sale. Finleigh and Weston’s cousins, Zoey and Griffin Standaert, also helped with the stand, with the funds originally going to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a charity focused around pediatric cancer.

“After learning about It Takes a Village and our family being animal lovers, Finleigh knew this is where she wanted to start donating to and the other kiddos all agreed,” Tera explained.

In order to make the stand the best that it could be, Finleigh put all the hard work and planning she could into it — from making posters, to helping bake cookies, to sitting at the table for four hours at a time as she waited for donations.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work and planning she puts into the whole thing,” Tera said. “She loves taking the donations in and getting to see what she is able to help with and that means the most to her. Finleigh has led the charge but Weston enjoys taking the donations in the most and getting to visit with the kittens.”

With how successful the Brooke/Standaert Family lemonade stand has proven to be, Tera said she was certain that Finleigh would continue leading and running the stand in the future.

“We always try to teach our kids to be helpful and thankful, so being able to raise money and donate to a local organization that is dear to us means a lot,” Tera said. “I love that my kids are able to go in and hand in their donations and really see and ask questions as to what their donation money is doing for It Takes a Village. They have been great about allowing us to do that and it gives the kids a full circle on the impact their donation and hard work is.”