Veterinarians and animal shelters will celebrate National Pet Vaccination Month in March by encouraging pet owners to either get their new pets vaccinated for the first time or catch up on any vaccines their current pets might have missed.

Founder Meagan Koehler and her team at It Takes a Village Animal Resource and Rescue will provide the means to get local pets vaccinated free of charge.

“We’re so excited,” Koehler said. “We have a lot of vaccines that we get to give away.”

This week, Petco Love announced the recipients of its million free vaccines campaign. This group included It Takes a Village, which will receive a grant for 250 canine DAPPv vaccines, which vaccinates against canine distemper, adenovirus (a hepatitis virus), parvovirus and parainfluenza, and 625 feline HCP vaccines, which vaccinate against feline rhinotracheitis, calici and panleukopenia viruses.

“Distemper and parvo specifically is such a terrifying and deadly disease in animals,” Koehler said, noting that because of the lack of a hard freeze over the past winter, parvo may be more present this year, making the need for parvo vaccines all the more important.

“To be able to offer that protection to the community for free is something we’re really proud of,” she said.

Both of these vaccines will be provided to pets for free when they come in for a spay or neuter surgery at ITAV’s spay and neuter clinic, located at 1510 Grandview Ave., Suite 6, in the same building as ITAV’s animal shelter (Suite 1), which began accepting and scheduling public appointments on Monday.

Looking back on the interest that the public has already shown in ITAV’s spay and neuter program, Koehler said that while it may take some time to get the word out about a new clinic, she felt confident that she and her team will continue receiving appointments and, in turn, will continue do what they can to help local pets.

This is the second time ITAVARR has been awarded a vaccine grant from Petco Love’s campaign, and as long as the campaign continues running as a resource for local veterinarians and animal shelters, Koehler said she and her team will continue applying for vaccine grants.

“Petco Love is so good to us,” Koehler said. “Until they hit that million vaccine mark, they’re just going to keep providing these free vaccines for animal welfare organizations to distribute to the public, and it’s pretty fantastic.”

As for the rest of 2023, in addition to all the services that they can now provide through the clinic, Koehler shared that she and her team are hoping to hold another free vaccination and micro-chipping clinic.

“It’s not on the calendar yet though,” she said. “We’re just taking things one day at a time.”

In regards to how ITAV was able to go from a foster-based rescue to a shelter and clinic, Koehler attributed this success to the support she and her team have received from their donors, volunteers and Muscatine community as a whole.

“It’s just been such a tremendous asset,” she said.

Anyone interested in scheduling a spay or neuter surgery for their pet can contact the clinic for an appointment at 563-261-9176. Those wishing to volunteer at the clinic or donate to ITAV can do so through links on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ITAVARR. Monetary and supplies donations can also be mailed in (PO BOX 634 in Muscatine) or dropped off in-person at the shelter/clinic.