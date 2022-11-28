It Takes a Village to launch calendar fundraiser featuring local dogs

With an incoming New Year often comes the need to purchase a new calendar. With their latest fundraiser, the team at It Takes a Village (ITAV) Animal Rescue and Resources is hoping to provide a bit of extra cheer with their new calendar.

Back in October, ITAV Founder Meagan Koehler began working with Laura Darting, a local photographer who runs her own business and Sycamore Printing to create a special 12-month calendar featuring the photos of local dogs in funny outfits.

“We knew that we had been wanting to do a dog calendar as a fundraiser, and when I reached out to (Darting) about us hiring her for a day of dog shoots, she was so excited and told us that she would do it for free,” Koehler said. “This project was absolutely (Darting’s) brain child. She took the wheel, and the calendar is just fantastic. The pictures are so funny.”

As for the furry stars themselves, the calendar features photos of dogs from local families, each of whom had to donate $100 in order to reserve a spot. Muscatine businesses also had the opportunity to sponsor a month within the calendar for $150, earning a spot for their logo to be prominently featured.

“Everybody already loves funny dog calendars, and the fact that this is local dogs just makes it even better,” Koehler said.

Through this first half of the fundraiser, ITAV was able to pay off its production costs, meaning that all money made through calendar sales will go directly into helping fund ITAV’s operation expenses, such as utility payments, building and vehicle maintenance, animal necessities and the creation of a spay/neuter clinic.

“It’s not a very glamourous ask when it’s for the operating expenses of the shelter itself and not for a specific animal or certain projects or programs,” Koehler explained. “So, we do something fun like this in order to raise money for (operating expenses), and we tend to have better success that way.”

The calendars are expected to be delivered to ITAV on Dec. 12. From there, those who pre-ordered the calendar will be able to pick up theirs while those who wish to purchase one in-person can do so.

“People will be able to pick (the calendars) up at our facility, which is at 1510 Grandview Avenue, Suite 1,” Koehler said, adding that the facility is open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. “We’re also going to have them set up to sell at a couple other places here in town. We do know that Muscatine Vet Hospital is for sure going one of those places where people can purchase calendars.”

Koehler added that depending on the demand for the calendar and the speed at which ITAV runs out of them, she and her team may be able to place an additional order of calendars, however this would need to be done before Dec. 19 in order to assure that everyone receives calendars before the new year.

Although the ideal is to raise around $10,000 to be put toward the shelter’s operating expenses, Koehler said that she mainly hopes to make as much money as she can.

“It’s nice to have these things covered going into the New Year so that we can focus on more programs to offer our community,” she said. She added that she also hopes to make ITAV dog calendars an annual fundraising event for the community to enjoy.