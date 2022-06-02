'It's just getting worse...' Muscatine parents continue to struggle with formula shortage

MUSCATINE — Last year, Brandi Knorr gave birth to her now eight-month-old daughter, Rhyleigh. While she survived health issues as a premature newborn, Rhyleigh is only uses hypoallergenic formula because of a milk protein allergy, which has intensified the difficulty in finding an already scarce formula.

“It’s been crazy,” Knorr said. “We actually haven’t had too much of a problem up until now. I had heard that the shortage was supposed to be getting better, but apparently in Muscatine it’s just getting worse.”

While friends have offered her breastmilk, Knorr was unable to accept it because of her daughter’s allergy. Knorr searched local grocery stores and checked with her pediatrician's office to see if they have hypoallergenic formula available.

Knorr turned to Muscatine Community Chat, a group on Facebook, where she formed a connection with someone who is able to get her the formula she needs. “Muscatine Community Chat is a really good source in this town if you ever need anything. It’s the only place where we can all communicate with one another equally.”

Still, Knorr acknowledged she isn’t the only local parent who has been negatively impacted. “(The shortage) has been extremely frustrating and sad, because there are a lot of babies out here that are going without, and their parents are spending hundreds of dollars on gas trying to find the formula that they need.”

The formula shortage began in early May during the global supply chain crisis, which has impacted several industries. Recalls of some brands of formula also worsened the situation. Some states have been hit harder than others, and many stores across the country are still seeing empty shelves in the formula aisle.

Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby referred to a recent report made by FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to the Senate Health Committee on when to expect the shortage to improve. Calliff anticipates the shortage will end in July. In the meantime, both Muscatine County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have continued to educate parents.

IDPH warns babies should not drink homemade formula, as it can lack important nutrients. Cow’s milk and not-dairy milks like soy, almond or oat milk can do more harm than good if the baby is under one year old.

In the meantime, parents should be sure to mix their baby’s formula according to the directions on the can, since watering down formula can lead to serious nutrition and health problems. Parents should also only mix what they know their baby will eat in order to limit what they throw away, reducing the chance of waste.

Additionally, as many doctors have pointed out, breastfeeding is also a viable option for most babies. “We would always encourage women to reach out to their primary healthcare provider for support and/or referrals for breastfeeding consultations,” Roby said.

By going through Iowa’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC), parents may be able to receive milk through a breast milk bank. Iowa WIC can also be used to assist with buying formula. Previously, WIC provided Knorr with 10 cans of formula a month.

But as the shortage continues, WIC is unable to approve her purchase of the Gerber brand of formula, the only formula brand that Knorr could find amongst the empty shelves. “Since I wasn’t able to find the brand that WIC covers, I had to pay out of pocket $45 for a tiny can of formula.”

Knorr hopes the shortage ends sooner rather than later and encourages parents to be considerate when shopping. “I just want people to be mindful when they’re going to the store and buying 10 cans all at one time that there are other babies in this town.”

For breast milk bank information contact Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa.

For information about WIC call 563-264-0855.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.