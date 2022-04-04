 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's spring leaf pick-up time in Muscatine

On Monday, Muscatine's Department of Public Works began its spring leaf collection cycle starting in Zone 1 of the city.

MUSCATINE — Muscatine began its annual spring leaf pick-up this week. On Monday, the Department of Public Works’ leaf vacuum trucks began picking up leaves outside the homes of Zone 1.

Residents who wish to take advantage of this city service should rake their leaves raked in a pile on the boulevard in front of their homes and not on the street. This should be done the day before their zone is scheduled to be vacuumed.

Leaf piles should be free of tree branches and twigs so DPW’s vacuums don’t get clogged. If crews see debris, branches, rocks, plastic, metal, glass or any other kind of trash in a leaf pile, they will skip those piles.

Those who live near street lights, street signs or mailboxes, or who have a fence, should rake their leaves away from those obstacles. Leaf piles that are placed inside of a fence will not be picked up.

Leaves can also be taken to the Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station, which is open noon-6 p.m. Sunday to Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.  Leaf burning is banned within Muscatine.

For more information, visit the city’s website under the “Street Cleaning” page or call Public Works at 563-263-8933.

